KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 26 2021

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today we reached a high of 101 degrees, which created an above average day in temperatures. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 90s with a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Storm Prediction Center does have a portion of our region in a Marginal/Slight Risk (Sterling County).

A cold front has stalled to our north, which could send showers and storms into our region into Sunday. Rain chances are low going into tonight, but expected to increase into the week. If storms do enter our region, some of them could be a little strong. Impacts such as gusty winds and large hail could come from some stronger storms, hence why some of our area is in a Marginal Risk/Slight Risk (Sterling County).

This stationary front will remain over our area into the start of week. Rain chances will increase into Monday. Monday and Tuesday will be the best chance or rain and storms. You can rule out a chance of rain and storms for your Sunday. Next weekend another weak cold front comes into our area, which could turn your Fourth of July a little wet. More updates will be provided soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

96°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 98°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

91°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.