KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 26 2021

Today we reached a high of 101 degrees, which created an above average day in temperatures. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 90s with a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Storm Prediction Center does have a portion of our region in a Marginal/Slight Risk (Sterling County).

A cold front has stalled to our north, which could send showers and storms into our region into Sunday. Rain chances are low going into tonight, but expected to increase into the week. If storms do enter our region, some of them could be a little strong. Impacts such as gusty winds and large hail could come from some stronger storms, hence why some of our area is in a Marginal Risk/Slight Risk (Sterling County).

This stationary front will remain over our area into the start of week. Rain chances will increase into Monday. Monday and Tuesday will be the best chance or rain and storms. You can rule out a chance of rain and storms for your Sunday. Next weekend another weak cold front comes into our area, which could turn your Fourth of July a little wet. More updates will be provided soon.