KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 3 2021

Today was a rainy day but most of us got some much needed rain. Tomorrow for the Fourth of July, we will continue to see a chance for thunderstorms and showers.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow due to some breaking in the clouds, however it will also help spark thunderstorms. The day time heating will be a major factor for that going into tomorrow. Also, moisture will be still great over the Concho Valley.

Monday will be the next great chance of showers and storms starting Monday early morning. Tuesday will be another day for some isolated showers. Next weekend, things will be a little drier than this weekend, but there is still a small chance that some showers and storms will develop.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

79°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.