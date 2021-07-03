KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 3 2021 10 pm

Today was a rainy day but most of us got some much needed rain. Tomorrow for the Fourth of July, we will continue to see a chance for thunderstorms and showers.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow due to some breaking in the clouds, however it will also help spark thunderstorms. The day time heating will be a major factor for that going into tomorrow. Also, moisture will be still great over the Concho Valley.

Monday will be the next great chance of showers and storms starting Monday early morning. Tuesday will be another day for some isolated showers. Next weekend, things will be a little drier than this weekend, but there is still a small chance that some showers and storms will develop.

