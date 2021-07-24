KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 24 2021 6PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat continues to build over the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching to a high of 101 today. Hot weather will continue into early next week due to an upper level ridge over the Gulf (East). Dry air is located over our region, which reduces any chances of storm development. Along with high pressure at the surface, things will remain dry until midweek.

An upper level low is located under the upper level ridge to our West and is expected to move over Arizona and New Mexico. Most of the moisture will be over the Big Bend Region of Texas. Models do show another trough moving in by Wednesday. Models are not consistent on rain chances, so for now I will keep them around 10%.

We get a little relieve from the 100s on Wednesday and Thursday but by next weekend things will get back hot. The low 100s will return into the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

92°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

90°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.