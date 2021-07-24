KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 24 2021 6PM

The heat continues to build over the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching to a high of 101 today. Hot weather will continue into early next week due to an upper level ridge over the Gulf (East). Dry air is located over our region, which reduces any chances of storm development. Along with high pressure at the surface, things will remain dry until midweek.

An upper level low is located under the upper level ridge to our West and is expected to move over Arizona and New Mexico. Most of the moisture will be over the Big Bend Region of Texas. Models do show another trough moving in by Wednesday. Models are not consistent on rain chances, so for now I will keep them around 10%.

We get a little relieve from the 100s on Wednesday and Thursday but by next weekend things will get back hot. The low 100s will return into the forecast.