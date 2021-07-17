KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 17 2021 10pm

Today was a hot and humid day across the Concho Valley. The upper level high to our West continues to keep us dry today and even into tomorrow. A stationary front is located over the Panhandle producing some showers and storms, but no of that activity is expected to move into the area from the North.

That cold front will move closer to our region, it will increase showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. An upper level low ill move into Texas extending rain chances into Friday. By Friday, we will see less chance of rain. Temperatures will be below average by mid week.

Clouds return in the forecast next weekend with temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s.