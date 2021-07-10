KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 10 2021 6pm

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Below average temperatures will continue as we go into the rest of July. Dry weather moves back into the forecast due to the building of the upper level high to our West. Most of the active weather will stay north of us and to our East this week.

Tomorrow a weak cold front will move into the Big County and move closer to the Concho Valley. It could spark some isolated thunderstorms into our region. Rain chances are slim at the moment due to models in disagreement with the amount of rainfall.

After Monday, things turn dry and hot, but no triple digits. Enjoy the pool because next week will be perfect for it.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

89°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

83°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

84°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.