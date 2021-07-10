KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 10 2021 6pm

Below average temperatures will continue as we go into the rest of July. Dry weather moves back into the forecast due to the building of the upper level high to our West. Most of the active weather will stay north of us and to our East this week.

Tomorrow a weak cold front will move into the Big County and move closer to the Concho Valley. It could spark some isolated thunderstorms into our region. Rain chances are slim at the moment due to models in disagreement with the amount of rainfall.

After Monday, things turn dry and hot, but no triple digits. Enjoy the pool because next week will be perfect for it.