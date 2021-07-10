KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 10 2021 10 pm

KSAN Weather

We will see around average temperatures will continue as we go into the rest of July. Dry weather moves back into the forecast due to the building of the upper level high to our West. Most of the active weather will stay north of us and to our East this week.

Tomorrow a weak cold front will move into the Big County and move closer to the Concho Valley. It could spark some isolated thunderstorms into our region. Rain chances are slim at the moment due to models in disagreement with the amount of rainfall.

After Monday, things turn dry and hot, but no triple digits. Enjoy the pool because next week will be perfect for it.

Clear

San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

78°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.