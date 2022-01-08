A semi warm day in the 70s with an increase of moisture to our East sums up today. Today was breezy at times with some clouds that started the morning and filtered out early afternoon. Increasing clouds are expected tonight ahead of our approaching cold front with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Winds will shift from out of the south to the north. No precipitation is expected for our area with the front’s arrival.

Mid-week a low pressure system over Baja California will cut off and move into Texas. Models are not totally in line with our chance of rain. GFS has a dry forecast and the EURO has a wetter pattern.

GFS hints the absorption of the low into the zonal northerly flow as it tracks northeast. The EURO has the system moving a little south from the north. This would lead to showers and better rainfall.

I am predicting low rain chances for now, however the amount of increased moisture will strengthen over the next days. I believe if the low shifts south, we could see more rain due to instability and moisture. More updates will be provided during the week as we get closer to the event.