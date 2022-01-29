Today was a beautiful sunny and windy day for us with highs reaching 65 degrees. Some low and mid level clouds touched the skies today, more clouds will be returning in the forcecast with our next upcoming systems.

The first system will be a low pressure system to our West (now over California) will move into New Mexico Sunday evening. Sunday overnight the low will make its transit to the Concho Valley spinning in some showers and storms.

Models are hinting a little over a quarter of an inch for our southern and eastern counties. Here in San Angelo, we could see a little over a tenth of an inch.

Any rain will be needed due to our progressing drought conditions that have left our region dry.

Our next system is one to observe these coming days. GFS and EURO models have become more in tune with the next cold front passage Wednesday. A arctic cold front will push through the area Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the teens some nights.

Wind chills are expected to feel like the single digits making blustery conditions. An arctic air mass will follow in behind the front and mix in with the available moisture. The slow moving system will allow for a mixing process for Thursday morning.

Wednesday night rain will begin with rain, before mixing in some possible sleet, snow, and freezing rain. It is still a little away from the event.

With that being said, I have kept the chances of wintry mix to about 30 percent. As we get closer, percentages can easily rise due to better certainty on the cold air mass behind the front and the amount of moisture still present in the atmosphere.

Tune in to KSAN Storm Team for local updates daily.