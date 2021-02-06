KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday February 6, 2021 10PM

Today was very breezy and you can expect tomorrow to be the same. Temperatures will be warm and sunny.

Working out tomorrow outside will be great since conditions will be favorable in the early morning. Temperatures will be cooler before 12pm and will increase to a high in the 70s. Winds will pick up again tomorrow and could gust to 30 miles per hour at some point.

We will see some cold, arctic air by the end of next week. This will drop temperatures below average and may even see some lows near the teens next week. There is a slight chance we see some mixing or winter weather depending on the cold air mass timing.

Models show this arctic air hanging over the Concho Valley into the week after next as well.

