KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday February 6, 2021 10PM

Today was very breezy and you can expect tomorrow to be the same. Temperatures will be warm and sunny.

Working out tomorrow outside will be great since conditions will be favorable in the early morning. Temperatures will be cooler before 12pm and will increase to a high in the 70s. Winds will pick up again tomorrow and could gust to 30 miles per hour at some point.

We will see some cold, arctic air by the end of next week. This will drop temperatures below average and may even see some lows near the teens next week. There is a slight chance we see some mixing or winter weather depending on the cold air mass timing.

Models show this arctic air hanging over the Concho Valley into the week after next as well.

Clear

San Angelo

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

38°F Fair Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

40° / 37°
Clear
Clear 0% 40° 37°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 75° 48°

Monday

82° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 82° 39°

Tuesday

72° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 72° 44°

Wednesday

68° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 68° 35°

Thursday

55° / 21°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 55° 21°

Friday

45° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 45° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

11 PM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

7 AM
Clear
1%
38°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

67°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

