Clouds will decrease tonight allowing more clearing and cooler temperatures. We will start Sunday in the upper 20s and low 30s across our area with sunny skies. Northerly winds will continue to bring cooler Pacific air for tomorrow despite the increasing sunshine.

Clouds return into the forecast monday with temperatures in the upper 60s. A ridge builds in the forecast in the upper levels creating dry weather and return of southerly flow. Warm air will filter in allowing temperatures to return in the upper 70s and maybe low 80s.

We will see warmer overnight lows by midweek as we trend in the 40s and 50s due to some increasing cloud cover.

We turn our eyes to next weekend ahead of our next trough that could bring us some showers. Models are still inconsistent on the return of moisture to our region. This will be something to monitor over the next couple of days.