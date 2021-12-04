KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, December 4 2021

Today was a beautiful warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Some isolated showers are possible tonight into tomorrow with lingering showers into the morning. Most of us not see any rain, but all of us will see some clouds.

Tomorrow, temperatures return into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at about 5-10 miles per hour.

A strong cold front is expected to make its way into our forecast Monday, bring our temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s for some spots.

Dry conditions will strive into this week with roller coaster temperatures.

Clear

San Angelo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Overcast. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

