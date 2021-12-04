KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, December 4 2021

Today was a beautiful warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Some isolated showers are possible tonight into tomorrow with lingering showers into the morning. Most of us not see any rain, but all of us will see some clouds.

Tomorrow, temperatures return into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at about 5-10 miles per hour.

A strong cold front is expected to make its way into our forecast Monday, bring our temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s for some spots.

Dry conditions will strive into this week with roller coaster temperatures.