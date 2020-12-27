KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday December 26, 2020 10PM

Sunday will be another above average day for temperatures. A high of 75 degrees is expected with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south southwest, which will bring warm air into our region.

A warm front will build at the surface due to upper level ridge and build of a high pressure at the surface. We will see some warm air advection move into our area which will cause rain chances to increase for the start of the week.

A cold front will develop and swing through the Concho Valley on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Rain chances will increase to 50% on Tuesday and even continue into Wednesday early morning.

News Years Eve and New Years day are looking nice and cool.