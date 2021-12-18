A cold night is expected with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and 30s for various locations. A cold air mass will develop over us behind the earlier cold front, with freezing temperatures expected.

This evening a cold rain could filter in for most of our area with a chance of a wintry mix into Sunday am for our southwestern counties. Everyone else will see more rain, but a mix ix possible if temperatures stay below freezing. Not much accumulation is expected, however our southwestern counties could see less than a inch of snow if conditions are favorable.

We will warm back up this week as a upper level ridge builds into the forecast. Temperatures will warm ahead of Christmas with temperatures in the 80s bty the end of the week.