A cold night is expected with more radiational cooling and clearing skies. Some low areas could see the low 20s tonight.

A warm trend will come into the work week with a high pressure building back in. We will see days warm in the 70s and then low 80s on Wednesday. Winds will increase ahead of the new system. Winds are expected to gust at 20 miles per hour for wind speeds.

Our next cold front will be stronger and bring rain. Rain showers are possible Friday with a better chance Friday evening. Showers will stick in the forecast Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s with cold air mass working in next weekend.

Models are in agreement with the nice precipitation chance, so i have kept rain chances higher in the forecast. I will monitor the system into the week, so stay tuned in.