KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday April 3, 2021 10PM

Low level clouds continue to be in our skies today, and you can expect them to stick around tonight as well. A low pressure system has stationed itself over the Big Bend region of Texas. Some of these showers and storms could move into our area over the next couple of hours. Rain chances are still low throughout tonight into Sunday.

The bigger subject is the above average temperatures for next week, with some days reaching the lower 90s. An upper level ridge continues to build over the central part of the United States. As a result, subsidence (sinking air) will increase reducing any chance of showers for us. Southerly flow will help temperatures rise this week, with breezy conditions moving in after a passing cold front on Wednesday.

The cold front will be weak and have no moisture associate with it. Temperatures reach into the 90s midweek, before going back into the 80s before next weekend.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy with isolated showers in the early morning. Rain chances are slim, but some of our southern counties could get a good shower or two. The rest of the Sunday remains quite and cloudy with temperatures reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s for some parts.