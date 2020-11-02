KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast November 1, 2020 10PM

We are close to Election Day for our nation and things look nice weather wise for next couple of days. We will still see some ridging over Texas, due to the upper level atmosphere.

A upper level high continues to build the ridge over the western half of the United States. In fact, this is what keeping most of the United States dry over all.

As we look ahead to the upcoming week, things just look quiet and dry for us. We will see have fall like temperatures and lows will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the week.

There is not alot of upper level moisture over Texas, so this along with the upper level high will keep things dry for the next seven days.