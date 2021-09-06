KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, September 6, 2021 6PM

The remnants of the cold front that passed yesterday lead to some rain over our region today. Some of our counties say between isolated./scattered showers. Heavy downpours and lightning were the main impacts today, along with some gusty winds ahead of their formation.

As we go into tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with some places seeing partly cloudy. Winds will be less breezy tonight and temperatures will be between the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The upper level ridge to our West will build into the forecast creating subsidence over our region. Rain chances will decrease this week. Plenty of sun and clear skies will develop midweek. In addition, temperatures will be in the upper 90s and some spots the low 100s.