A hot day continues with temperatures returning to the low 100s. Tomorrow, will be a couple degrees cooler due to the ridge moving slightly to the East. This will not be a significant cool down. It is still best to limit time outside and take breaks in the AC during the day.

Well if you wanted to exercise outside this week, temperatures will still be hot in the next seven days. Remember to wait to exercise early or after the sun has set. It is best to refrain from being outside for long periods, however if you work outside take breaks and drink plenty of water.

May has been more above normal days than below with a hotter trend in the future. Remember to look before you lock your car.

We could see thunderstorms Tuesday with a dryline that moves East. Storm Prediction Center has under a Slight Risk for Tom Green with other counties in a Marginal Risk (mainly eastern counties). Main threats are hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Storms are expected to develop from the dryline and move East into the afternoon hours.

Another chance for rain comes Friday with another disturbance, however model guidance on rain chances are very low at this time.