Rain is finally here Concho Valley and some of us have already seen our fair share. There is a Flood Advisory in effect for Runnels County due to a line of slow moving storms that moved over that region. The Flood Advisory is expected to expire at 6:45 p.m. Remember to avoid flooded roadways. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!

Another line of storms are currently moving through Tom Green. Rumbles of thunder and heavy rain are already some of the impacts from these storms. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has listed us under a Slight Risk for severe weather into the overnight hours. These storms are capable of intensifying and bring impacts such as gusty winds and hail.

Storms are expected to move though our eastern counties by overnight tonight allowing some clearing. Tuesday will bring along another chance for storms and showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy skies will allow for some daytime heating to allow storms to fire off the instability once a cold front approaches the area. We will continue to be under a Slight Risk for storms tomorrow with same impacts mentioned above.

Models hint that most of the area will see some beneficial rain between today and Wednesday. Most of the Concho Valley seeing over a half of an inch. Our eastern counties could see a little over a inch of rainfall.

The cold front will clear our region and move towards the southeast, allowing a ridge to build behind the system. High pressure system will dominate the weather midweek. Temperatures will have no issue climbing back into the upper 90s and eventually the low 100s by the weekend.

Memorial Day weekend looks hot and a great weekend to hit the pool.