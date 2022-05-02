Rain has left the forecast for now but all eyes turn towards the middle of the week. The original trough and cold front has moved to the East, but the warm front continues to inflow warm air over our region into the Plains. The Plains are currently seeing wet weather and a mix of snow.

Tonight, things clear for us as the low tracks to the East. The clouds will follow briefly allowing for more clearing tonight. Going into tomorrow, cooler air behind a weak front will keep temperatures in the 80s for highs. This trend will continue through Thursday.

Another low pressure system will form in the low Rockies and track across the Plains Wednesday. This brings a chance for showers and storms Wednesday night. Storms could go severe along this next cold front, which is similar to what we experienced this weekend.

Thursday, we could see some isolated storms linger into the day. Storms wrap up Friday morning. A ridge builds into the forecast Friday. Heat is expected to increase sending highs into the low 100s for Saturday and Sunday.

Models hint another rain chance into Tuesday. Although it is too early to talk about rain chances for next week, it is something to watch on the ongoing days.