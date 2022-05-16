Another hot day in the works with temperatures climbing back into the 100s for daytime highs. An upper level high will continue to be a factor in weather. We tied our record of 103 degrees with our record in 1978.

Hot weather will continue to be an issue with temperatures remaining in the low 100s. It is best to limit outside activities as possible and choose to exercise once the sun is down or the sun has set. Temperatures are expected to still be warm into the later afternoon in the 90s.

Tomorrow, winds pick up due a low pressure system swing across the Panhandle of Texas. Winds are expected to shift to south-southwest with gusts in the afternoon up to 30 miles per hour. Due to windy conditions, dry weather, and low relative humidity a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for tomorrow.

Early morning Saturday, a cold front will swing into the area dropping us out of the triple digits and into the low 90s. Slight cold air advection will linger into Sunday with daytime highs expected in the upper 80s.