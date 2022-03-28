A hot day across the Concho Valley where many of us reached the lower 90s. We will see above average morning lows due to some increased cloud cover and windy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 miles per hour. Tonight expect us to drop into the 60s.

Tomorrow a Red Flag Warning will take effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to breezy conditions and dry weather. We will see low humidity values in the teens and twenties tomorrow.

With all this in mind, fire weather conditions will be favorable. Remember it only takes one spark to start a fire. We highly discourage anyone from open burning or doing any activities could start a fire.

A cold front will overtake a dry line bringing severe weather to the Concho Valley. We could see some storms start from West to East tomorrow, before pushing to East Texas. We are under a Slight Risk for severe storms.

Impacts that could result form these storms are damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornado. Be advised, the tornado threat is very low, but anything is possible with these storms as they move across the area.

We turn cooler for Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Then, we return to the 80s the next couple of days.