A rainy start to your Monday, but well needed for our area as dry weather has caused many fires across our region. Showers and storms sparked up early today through the afternoon before clearing West to East this late afternoon.

Texas is very active with several Tornado warnings and watches to our East and Southeast. An occulted front has formed due to the cold front over running the warm front.

This has intensified the instability and lifting across Texas. Moisture increases due to a warm front advection warm air into Texas.

All these factors have lead to dangerous storms and cells. This system is massive. Rain extends as far North as Missouri and Iowa. This system is expected to push across the southeast tomorrow with more severe weather for that area.

Today some of our counties were in a Marginal Risk with a chance to see gusty winds, quarter size hail, and low risk of a tornado. The tornadic weather stayed farther from our region with dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and hail.

Tonight winds will subside before kicking back up Tuesday. Red Flag Warning has been issued today until 8 p.m. due to the conditions. Tomorrow, winds will pick back up into the area again to linger into midweek.

Cold air behind the front will filter in allowing temperatures to stay in the lower 60s and upper 50s for daytime highs tomorrow. Sunshine and gusty winds will be the main two features the upcoming days.

A high pressure system will warm us up into the 80s. A upper level ridge will form to our North and swing in a stronger high pressure system that will allow southerly warm air to increase temperatures at the surface. As a result, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s going into next week.

We return back to dry conditions after tonight.