Winds gust up to 30 miles per hour across the region was just one factor today. The second one is the Heat Advisory that is effect for Tom Green, Irion, Runnels, and Coke counties until 7 p.m.

A strong high pressure has moved to the East, allowing temperatures to hover around the upper 90s and low 100s. Some of us are barely in the 100s today.

Conditions will be mild tonight with breezy winds out of the south. As we continue into the early hours tomorrow, winds will continue to filter in hot air across the region.

Showers are no existent this week as another high pressure moves from the West into our region.

Find some neat ways to beat the heat this week.