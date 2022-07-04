Fourth of July is hot and sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s so far across the area. We could see a increase in temperatures into the low 100s, while other parts of the Concho Valley has reached that value already.

Tonight, winds will be breezy with winds out of the south. However, temperatures will be fairly warm and in the upper 90s by the evening.

Ridge will intensify to the East and lead to increasing subsidence (dry air) over the region. Get ready for a dry pattern and hot weather. We could see heat advisories and warning come into play later on this week.

A dry and hot pattern is on the way.