KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, July 26 2021 5PM

Triple digit days continue as the summer draws near to the beginning of August. Upper level pattern continues to have the same ridge over us for the next couple of days.

Into Tuesday, the ridge does break down a bit to allow a potential shortwave to enter into Central Texas. Rain chances are still slim for Wednesday, where only some people may see a isolated storm or two.

Midweek we do cool to the upper 90s due to some clouds that move in with a trough. However, things rebound back to sunny skies for the rest of the week.

After Wednesday that ridge builds again into the forecast. Subsidence will increase again over our region, drying us out and returning temperatures in the low 100s.