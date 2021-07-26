KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, July 26 2021 5PM

Triple digit days continue as the summer draws near to the beginning of August. Upper level pattern continues to have the same ridge over us for the next couple of days.

Into Tuesday, the ridge does break down a bit to allow a potential shortwave to enter into Central Texas. Rain chances are still slim for Wednesday, where only some people may see a isolated storm or two.

Midweek we do cool to the upper 90s due to some clouds that move in with a trough. However, things rebound back to sunny skies for the rest of the week.

After Wednesday that ridge builds again into the forecast. Subsidence will increase again over our region, drying us out and returning temperatures in the low 100s.

Sunny

San Angelo

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.