As we approach the end of July, hot weather continues to threaten conditions. The Concho Valley continues to see drought conditions with little to no rain in the forecast in the upcoming days.

Things are expected to remain drier, which could worsen the conditions. High pressure system continues to dominate our area, reducing any chance of rain development. Temperatures are expected to continue into the triple digits this week into August.

Models are hinting a weak front approaching the area. Models hint better rain chances to our North but we could see possible lifting if conditions become favorable. As of now, both GFS and EURO has rain barely in the forecast, so a ten percent sounds right for now.

Further updates on front arrival be available throughout the week.