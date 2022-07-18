The heat is here to stay as temperatures are expected to continue to climb into tomorrow. An upper level ridge to our West has been our main influencer for dry weather.

The upper level high is expected to shift a little to the East tomorrow, which will lead to temperatures climbing higher in the upcoming days.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect for our area till tomorrow evening due to hot weather and temperatures expected to range between 103-110 degrees.

As always, remember to reduce your time outside. Drink plenty of water during the day and wear light colored clothing. Most importantly, check the backseat before you lock your vehicle.