Mostly clear skies were in the forecast today with a couple of pockets of cumulus clouds in the mix. Tonight, things will be remaining clear as a high pressure system brings good atmosphere for radiational cooling. Most of the rain activity is well out of our region, and San Angelo will be looking dry into the next seven days.

We will see a couple of cold fronts, but the stronger one will move in early Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s most of the week for the except for Saturday. where we could see the upper 50s.

A dry forecast is underway for our area as a high pressure has positioned itself over our region. We will see subsidence (sinking air) leading the way this week with dry weather panning out for most of the week.

We see some upper level moisture by the weekend with some clouds but not enough lifting of the front to bring a good amount of showers, along with moisture at the surface.