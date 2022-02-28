Clouds have moved in that will keep overnight lows in the 40s for most of our area. We will continue to warm up this week as strong southerly flow develops and a high pressure that will dominate our region.

We will see temperatures climb into the week, expect a variety of 70s and low 80s for highs. The weekend looks the warmest with temperatures in the low 80s, before a weak cold front brings things down slightly into the 60s.

Models are struggling on rain with the next cold front. As of now, there is not much moisture to mix with the lifting of the front to get showers and storms. This is something I will monitor over the next couple of days,

Get ready for warm weather for the first of March.