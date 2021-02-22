KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, February 22, 2021 6PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today felt like spring almost, with temperatures rising into the 70s. This is only the beginning of a warm trend. Temperatures will be warm until midweek, when we see some cold air creep back into our area.

Temperatures will be expectally warm tomorrow as well, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and some spots in the lower 80s. It will also be very breezy due to the movement of an high pressure.

A high pressure at the surface has moved East, which has allowed clockwise flow of moisture and winds to shift more southerly. This will be a key aspect for rain chances coming by mid week.

A trough will swing through bringing a cold front along with it. Temperatures will be in the 40s for Thursday, along with some isolated showers for most of the Concho Valley. Showers will linger into Friday morning according to the EURO model. However, the GFS model has the heaviest rain arriving into Sunday night and carrying into early next week.

For now i will keep rain chances low for the weekend, until midweek. This is when models should be in accordance on the trough and fronts arrival and its influence.

If you love spring, enjoy the warm temperatures and showers that will come with it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 44°

Tuesday

79° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 79° 50°

Wednesday

66° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 66° 38°

Thursday

44° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 44° 35°

Friday

66° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 66° 43°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 14% 68° 55°

Sunday

72° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

10 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
3%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
6%
45°

45°

6 AM
Clear
7%
45°

45°

7 AM
Clear
7%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
46°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
54°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

7 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

9 PM
Clear
2%
63°

KSAN Weather Blog

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.