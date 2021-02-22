KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, February 22, 2021 6PM

Today felt like spring almost, with temperatures rising into the 70s. This is only the beginning of a warm trend. Temperatures will be warm until midweek, when we see some cold air creep back into our area.

Temperatures will be expectally warm tomorrow as well, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and some spots in the lower 80s. It will also be very breezy due to the movement of an high pressure.

A high pressure at the surface has moved East, which has allowed clockwise flow of moisture and winds to shift more southerly. This will be a key aspect for rain chances coming by mid week.

A trough will swing through bringing a cold front along with it. Temperatures will be in the 40s for Thursday, along with some isolated showers for most of the Concho Valley. Showers will linger into Friday morning according to the EURO model. However, the GFS model has the heaviest rain arriving into Sunday night and carrying into early next week.

For now i will keep rain chances low for the weekend, until midweek. This is when models should be in accordance on the trough and fronts arrival and its influence.

If you love spring, enjoy the warm temperatures and showers that will come with it.