Showers are starting to move into our region with increased instability due to a dry line over our region. A shortwave trough will move into our region, increasing thunderstorm activity. Temperatures are quite warm in the 80s with increasing moisture which is helping create showers.

The disturbance is expected to move fairly quickly over our region to the northeast bringing showers and storms to our North.

We will see clouds remain over our forecast tonight, with temperatures falling into the low 50s. A warmer night is expected with overcast clouds and gusty winds.

The storm prediction center has most of northern half of our area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Main impacts are gusty winds (damaging), hail, lightning, and low risk for tornado. We could see some strong storms, but the best severe storm chance will be to our North.

A cold front will move into our region tomorrow afternoon and will bring arctic air. We will see temperatures drop into the 30s and remain cold through the week. Temperatures will struggle to return into the 70s but will reach the 60s by Sunday.