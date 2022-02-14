Happy Valentines’ Day Concho Valley today been a sweet day. Temperatures climbed quickly to the lower 70s today with sunny skies.

South winds will continue to push a concern for fire conditions across much of the Texas. Elevated fire risk are in effect currently for our area, so we remind our viewers to do not attempt to do any open burning due to the dry conditions.

Tuesday will be breezy and gusty with winds expected to gust up to 30 miles per hour ahead of our next system. Wednesday, a strong Pacific cold front will move into our region giving us a slight chance of some showers and storms.

Rain looks to be greater for our eastern counties, but with the right increase in lifting from the front some other areas here could see some well needed rain.

Thursday, temperatures turn back cooler with highs in the 50s. We warm back up this weekend as another ridge sets up over the Central U.S.