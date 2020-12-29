KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday December 28, 2020 6pm

Clouds will return tonight ,which will keep temperatures in the 50s for this evening. Tuesday will be a rainy day on and off. A cold front will bring cold air and moisture into the Concho Valley.

An upper level low will position itself to our West in the Four Corners region of the United States. This will allow lifting and rising air at the surface. This, along with southerly flow of moisture, will lead to heavy rain chances for most of Tuesday into Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be the big opener for rain and snow. Wednesday night, temperatures will drop around or below freezing. Thus, snow will come into the forecast along with a possible for some sleet as well. Most of our region will see rain, however, some of us will see more of a mix between snow/sleet/rain.

By Thursday morning, some of our areas may still see some snow due to below freezing temperatures lingering that day. The cold air will stick around for your New Years, so make sure you keep the jacket ready.

