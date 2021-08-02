KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, August 2 2021 10pm

Scattered showers and storms are moving south out the Concho Valley. Overcast clouds have left temperatures cooler with highs only reaching the 80s today and some areas the lower 70s. We will turn more partly cloudy as the night presses on, which will allow overnight lows to drop into the mid to lower 60s.

The sunshine will return into this week as an upper level high to our East builds back in. Subsidence will be over most of our region, until Thursday. Another shortwave trough is expected to slip into our region Thursday possibly. Rain chances are low for now.

We will filter back into nice weather across the Concho Valley with plenty of sunshine on the way.

The ridge will continue to build into the weekend, keeping things hot for much of us. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with gusty winds at times.