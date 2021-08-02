KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, August 2 2021 10pm

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms are moving south out the Concho Valley. Overcast clouds have left temperatures cooler with highs only reaching the 80s today and some areas the lower 70s. We will turn more partly cloudy as the night presses on, which will allow overnight lows to drop into the mid to lower 60s.

The sunshine will return into this week as an upper level high to our East builds back in. Subsidence will be over most of our region, until Thursday. Another shortwave trough is expected to slip into our region Thursday possibly. Rain chances are low for now.

We will filter back into nice weather across the Concho Valley with plenty of sunshine on the way.

The ridge will continue to build into the weekend, keeping things hot for much of us. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with gusty winds at times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.