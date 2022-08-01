A dominant weather pattern persists for our region with no end to the crucial summer heat. This time last year we saw 0.26 inches of rain and only 3 days in the 100s.

As 2022 continues, we already will surpass the stats from last year. We saw 0 inches of rain today so far, with today marking the first day of many for this week.

This summer has been a hot but we are closer to fall than you know it. This weeks looks to be hot and dry with most of the rain chances staying out of our region. Drought conditions have became a main issue for our area.

So, far weather looks dry and hot for this week. No rain as of now in the forecast.