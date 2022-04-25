Let’s sum up today! Moisture increased across Texas after a cold front pushed towards the southeast. As a result, showers and storms developed across most of our region. We saw several severe thunderstorm warnings, flood advisories and even a flood warning from this weekend. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.03 to 4.30 inches with most of our southern counties receiving the most rain.

Here in San Angelo, we only received 0.03 inches over the last 24 hours. Sutton County and Crockett County saw the most impactful amounts of rain with 2.35 inches in Crockett and 4.30 inches in Sutton County over the last 24 hours.

Rain will wrap up tonight as the cold front moves to impact the rest of the southeast. Clouds will move back in due to a little more upper level moisture being left behind the system

A slow warmup will start Tuesday, as temperatuers are expected to rise into the 70s. As we approach a ridge will build back into the forecast. Temperatures will rise into the 80s and then the 90s by Friday.

We are watching our next cold front that is expected to arrive this weekend. The confidence on rain again for our area is low, but it is something to monitor througout the week.