Another day in the 50s, but things will be warming up tomorrow. We will see a ridge intensify ahead of our next strong trough, which is bring cold weather to our north and temperatures in the twenties and teens for the Rockies.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the 60s, along with plenty of sunshine. The nice weather will filter into Thursday. This day will be the warmest day ahead of the front, with increasing winds ahead of the cold front expected to move through that evening,

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s for highs on Friday but the cold weather will not linger long for us. A high pressure will build back over our region to warm temperatures and reduce atmospheric moisture next week.

Saturday temperatures will be cooler with a possible hard freeze that morning. Eventually, temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s.

Next week will be full of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s.