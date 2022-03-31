Sunny weather continues for us with highs expected to warm up into the weekend. Today we saw highs in the 70s, after some cold air advection behind that passing cold front. A low pressures system will start to develop over the Rockies increasing winds down the leeward side.

Breezy conditions are expected tomorrow with warm temperatures in the 80s. Saturday and Sunday looks good as well. Sunday will reach the 90s for some of us.

Dry conditions have lead to extreme drought conditions for our area. We could use some rain. Well, we may get a chance at some isolated to scattered showers on Monday. Models have both hinted some showers and storms. Severe weather is not forecasted for these storms. However, we will watch them throughout the weekend.

The next days will be in the lower 80s.