We had some active severe storms earlier. The only remaining severe storm is for Coke and Runnels county until 7:30 p.m. The storms are capable of producing up to quarter size hail and 50 miles per hour winds. T These storms are moving southeast at around 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts of 40 miles per hour are also capable with these storms.

Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk tonight into overnight. Most of our western counties will probably be the driest as these storm continue to track southeast, along a dryline. Moisture combined with lifting of unstable air lead to thunderstorms.

Lightning is also a factor with these storms. Remember, when you hear thunder go indoors.

The ridge builds back in from the West. This will intensify temperatures into the low 100s for most of the weekend and next week.

Remember to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from UV rays. We will see possible record breaking heat into next week.