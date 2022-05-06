A hot day with temperatures rising into the triple digits. This is only the beginning for a hot weekend. If you were looking to go to the pool this weekend, the weather will definitely support it.

Temperatures are expected to reach and possibility break record highs for this time a year. In 2021, may started out with a combination of temperatures in the 80s and 90s. We did not see our first 100 degree temperature until June 11 2021. We are definitely ahead of schedule this year with drought conditions worsening due to reduce rainfall.

We will remain hot into Tuesday. A strong ridge moves East allowing for a trough to filter in some cooler temperatures Tuesday. Along with this, a slight chance of a shower or too if instability, moisture, and lifting can stay all in line.

Showers that do accompany our next system will wrap up early Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected to continue afterwards with temperatures returning to the upper 90s.

Remember your heat safety tips and NEVER LEAVE PETS OR CHILDREN IN THE CAR! LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!