Sounds like a broken recorded. Well, its confirmed that reaching 105 degrees today helped to beat our previous record of 104 degrees in 2003. Record breaking week continues with record breaking heat.

A cold front is stalled just North of our area. Temperatures are cooler behind the front for portions of the Texas Panhandle, while the Concho Valley deals with the heat.

A dry line will move East tonight, bringing the possibility of storms for some of our eastern counties. The most of us will see mostly clear skies and little to any activity from the dryline.

However, Saturday a cold front will push through by the afternoon bring some cooler temperatures away from the triple digits. Depending on the front’s passage, early arrival could keep temperatures in the 80s tomorrow. Although, a slower passage could keep temperatures warmer in the 90s.

Winds will shift behind the front and gusty conditions will filter out ahead of it. Highs Sunday will be much cooler in the possible upper 70s or lower 80s.

Monday will be a wet day. A low pressure system will move northeast from Mexico into our region mixing in with a warm front. Scattered showers and storms are possible with rain chances varying on the system timing.

Showers and storms could linger into Tuesday where another low pressure system will move down from the Rockies into Texas. The added lift will combine with the leftover moisture to bring isolated showers Tuesday.

The GFS has showers staying into the forecast into Wednesday and possible Thursday. However, the EURO has things wetter for Wednesday evening and drier for Thursday.

Something to keep an through the weekend.