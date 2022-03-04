A warm day with temperatures in the 80s is now coming to a close. We will continue to stay warm through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

We will see windy conditions tomorrow with a current Fire Weather Watch for Saturday. Winds are expected to gust up to 30 miles per hour. Atmospheric moisture is expected to be low tomorrow which brings the concern for fires. It is recommended that our viewers reframe from open burning.

We will see a cold front Sunday night into Monday. We could see a possible shower or storm for our eastern counties, however most of us will be dry. Any rain we could see for our area would be helpful to reverse those conditions.

After the front temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s before another stronger front moves in Thursday into Friday of next week.