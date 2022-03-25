Beautiful warm weather will settle into the forecast with highs reaching the upper 90s this weekend. We will see 90s through the weekend. An upper level ridge settle in and creates subsidence over our region.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect until Saturday at 7 p.m. Dry conditions are in the forecast due to subsidence over our region. Winds will still be gusty tomorrow and Sunday. A trough will move closer into the region Monday into Tuesday. Winds will pick up and bring a cold front into our area Tuesday.

Models are leading with higher rain for our eastern counties, but a lot could change in the upcoming days.