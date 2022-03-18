A cooler day for us with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sun. Winds have shifted to the northwest and have relaxed a bit. Clouds have moved into our area from the West and Northwest, which will help drop temperatures further into tonight.

Tonight will be less windy than Thursday night with some clouds. Clouds are expected to break overnight tonight and allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s or upper 30s.

Saturday will be warmer as a high pressure system builds back over Texas. Winds will shift to the south and allow warm air to filter into the Concho Valley. A trough will approach our region Sunday evening, intensifying winds.

This could elevated our fire weather concerns with wind gust getting back up to 40 miles per hour and dry conditions. We want to remind our viewers to take precautions and avoid open burning do to those conditions.

Late Sunday, a low pressure system will move over the Panhandle and bring in a cold front with some lift and moisture. Rain and storms are possible early Monday into Monday afternoon.

We return back into the 60s with cooler weather before the weekend.