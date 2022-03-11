The main discussion will be frigid weather tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s or teens for our area. With clearing skies, low dew point temperatures, and reducing wind speeds radiational cooling should be able to help drop temperatures.

Remember to wrap pipes, bring in your plants, and your pets due to the cold weather expected tonight. In addition, remember to trickle your facets both hot and cold.

Saturday morning will be a stiff cold atmosphere with clear skies. Lots of sun will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s for our area. Winds will shift from the North to the West with speeds up to 15 miles an hour.

We turn windier Sunday, with dry atmosphere and low humidity elevated fire conditions are expected. A high pressure will filter in due to the trough moving to the East. The tightening gradient ahead of next system from the Rockies will allow winds to gust at about 30 miles per hour.

During this time, it is very discouraged to do any open burning.

Next week, an upper level high builds and dominates our region. Rain will be out of the forecast due to this change in the upper levels, despite an another cold front expected to push through next Thursday into Friday. This could return us back into the 60s. Although, rain chances have been removed from the forecast due to limited assistance to produce showers.