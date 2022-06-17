Friday has be a scorcher with temperatures reaching the low 100s again today. Subsidence will be a key feature over our region reducing chance of rain.

Temperatures will be in the low 100s throughout the weekend. Father’s Day look hot and a little breezy. If you were running out of ideas for a Father’s Day gift, you may want to consider a pair of shades.

Unfortunately, our weather pattern will be dry and hot with no rain in the next seven days.

It is best to stay out the sun as much as possible this weekend. You should drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen during the day.