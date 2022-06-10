A HEAT ADVISORY will take effect Saturday at noon through Sunday at 7 p.m. due to dangerous heat conditions. It is important to be aware of heat illnesses. Heat Exhaustion results in fatigue or dizziness. This effects usually reverse by taking a break in the shade or drinking water. A Heat Stroke is a more serious condition and should be taken seriously.

Hot weather and dry conditions pretty much stays in the forecast. Subsidence will increase as a high pressure sits over Texas. We could drop a degree or two by Wednesday as the ridge breaks down.

If you are heading to the pool, we want to stress to wear sunscreen to protect from the sun’s harmful rays.