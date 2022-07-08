San Angelo saw its record in 2011 fall today as we reached 106 degrees this afternoon. An upper level high has moved over the Four Corners region, but is expected to move North to allow a weak front to filter in.

The backdoor front could bring just enough lift to get isolated showers into Saturday. After a hot week, any rain would be needed across our area. We have been battling days on end of hot weather and dry conditions. Drought weather has reached expectational for our southern counties, with others not to far behind.

With the daytime heating, the front could lift some showers and storms into the area. Rain chances are light, but looks best for our southern counties.

Triple digit weather remains into next week, where another front is expected to reach our area. This one could cool us off a few degrees and bring another chance for showers and storms.

Further updates will be provided at a later time on the system.